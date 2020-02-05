Tusshar Kapoor Gives A Shout-Out To Single Parents Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor: 'We Broke Barriers'

Tusshar Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy tusshark89)

Tusshar Kapoor gave a massive shout-out to what he called the "single parents' club" with a post on Instagram. Tusshar, also a member of the "single parents' club" dedicated the post to his sister Ekta Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar. "Single parents Club... we broke barriers," he captioned a photo from Karan Johar's twins Roohi and Yash's birthday party at Taj Land Ends in Mumbai. Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya was born via surrogacy in 2016 while Ekta Kapoor also opted for surrogacy and welcomed son Ravie in January last year. Meanwhile, Karan Johar became a single parent when Roohi and Yash were born via surrogacy in February 2017.

Take a look at Tusshar Kapoor's post here. Photo courtesy was assigned to actress Neelam Kothari:

Meanwhile on Ekta Kapoor's timeline, there arrived this adorable video of Tusshar and Riteish Deshmukh trying to keep little Ravie entertained while he devotes all his attention to Neelam Kothari. Ekta shared this ROFL caption: "Trying to distract Ravioli... the 'kool' mamas ....but Neenu Aunty had his attention."

In an interview with IANS earlier, Tusshar Kapoor had revealed he decided to become a single parent to channel his paternal instincts: "At around 35, 37, I started getting paternal instincts for my pets. I also began to wonder then how would it feel like to hold your child? I wanted to be a father and I wanted to start a family, so I did it. People then messaged me that I am inspiring them."

Roohi and Yash's birthday party were also attended by the likes of Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Mira Rajput among others. Pint-sized guests at the party included Taimur (Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son), Inaaya (Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's daughter), Zain and Misha (Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's kids) apart from Laksshya and Ravie.