Pics From Karan Johar's Twins Roohi And Yash's Birthday Hungama With Alia Bhatt, Taimur, Inaaya

Alia Bhatt with Roohi Johar at the birthday bash

Highlights Roohi and Yash will turn 3 on February 7

KJo hosted an early birthday bash for the twins

Alia Bhatt was one of the early guests

Karan Johar treated his twins - son Yash and daughter Roohi - to an early birthday party on Wednesday evening. Yash and Roohi will turn three on February 7. Early guests at the birthday party, held at Mumbai's Taj Lands End, include Alia Bhatt, who often babysits Karan Johar's twins. Yash and Roohi's birthday bash special guest list also includes other pint-sized star-kids - Taimur (Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son), Inaaya (Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's daughter), Zain and Misha (Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's kids) among others. Photos and videos from the sundowner gathering have already flooded social media, which reveal it was a camp-themed party with jungle-printed tents, animal cushions and kid-friendly bonfire decorations being spotted in the videos.

Alia Bhatt added oodles of fun and frolic to the party as she paired a smiley-printed jacket with a neon green crop top and denims. Here are a few glimpses of Yash and Roohi's cute little birthday party:

Inside Roohi and Yash's birthday party

Inside Roohi and Yash's birthday party

Inside Roohi and Yash's birthday party

Inside Roohi and Yash's birthday party

Meanwhile, Mira Rajput shared this "dhoom machale" photo from the celebrations, with little Zain riding with Roohi. Can you spot him there?

Mira Rajput shared this on her Instagram story

Karan Johar became a single parent when Roohi and Yash were born via surrogacy in February 2017. "I am playing both mother and father in this dynamic, so I have a double role to play and for me, it's even more daunting. I have told myself that I am not going to be a hysterical, hyper parent because I see so many of them around me and specially leading actresses who become mothers," he had told IANS in an interview once. The twins' names are a rearrangement of the letters in the names Hiroo Johar and Yash Johar - Karan Johar's parents.