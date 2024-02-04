Willy Wonka Themed Birthday Bash For Karan Johar's Twins Looks Delicious

Photo Credit: file photo

It was a chocolate carnival of sorts at filmmaker Karan Johar's Willy Wonka-themed early birthday bash for twins Yash and Roohi Johar. Karan Johar's twins will turn 7 on February 6. So ahead of Yash and Roohi's birthday, KJo on Saturday surprises his munchkins by letting them enter the world of Willy Wonka. Well, thanks to Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor, we got some special glimpses of their lively birthday bash. Maheep shared a series of Instagram Stories that will honestly give you a sugar rush this instant, beginning with a video of Yash and Roohi's four-tiered cakes. Yes, Yash and Roohi got their separate four-tiered cakes. While Yash's top layer was adorned with blue icing, Roohi's featured a pink hue. The cakes were decorated with candies, toffees, chocolate bars, and ice cream scoops, all made with colourful icing. In addition, the cake featured a rotating top with Willy Wonka's hat on it.

TBH, Yash Johar, and Roohi Johar's birthday bash was nothing less than a dreamland for foodies. Well, not only because of those decadent cakes but because the party had a separate candy table as well. In another Instagram Stories upload, Maheep Kapoor dropped glimpses of a table loaded with sweet treats. We could see a jar full of chocolate balls placed next to a Christmas tree made out of those balls. The picture also shows ice cream bars and candies kept packed on the table just next to small chocolate balls, we could see sinful cupcakes with lip-smacking frostings. It also had bow-shaped and ice cream bar-shaped candies. Sharing the picture, Maheep wrote, "Candy crush."

