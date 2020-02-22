Mentalhood Teaser: Karisma Kapoor's Journey Is The Mother Of All 'Crazy Rides'

Karisma Kapoor in Mentalhood. (Image courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

The teaser of Mentalhood released on Saturday and it has been trending on social media incessantly. The show, which features Karisma Kapoor in the lead role, showcases her journey from "motherhood" to "mentalhood." The video starts with a visual of an alarm clock ringing and thus begins the never-ending day in the life of a mother. The video showcases the roller-coaster ride of events that mothers from different strata of society witness in order to give their children the perfect upbringing. Other than Karisma, the video also features Dino Morea, Shilpa Shukla, Tillotama Singh, Shruti Seth and Sandhya Mridul. Check out the teaser of Mentalhood here:

Sharing the film's teaser on social media, Karisma Kapoor wrote: "Parenting nahi rahegi same, when these supermoms bring on their A-Game. Be a part of these mother's journey from motherhood to mentalhood! Streaming March 11 on ALTBalaji." Take a look at the post here:

Karisma Kapoor announced her association with the project in an Instagram post last year. She wrote: "Meet Meira Sharma, a small town mom trying to navigate through this jungle of Mumbai momzillas. She knows parenting is about the right balance...It's the finding of that balance that's the tricky part. Her muddled thoughts are put on a blog...where she reaches out to every mom. She is you. She is me. She is every mom. A tired, stressed out, worrying, caring....Mental mom."

The trailer of Mentalhood will release on 24 February 2020 and it will be streaming on ZEE5 and AltBalaji on 11 March.