This Pic Of Pint-Sized Inaaya Whispering In Mom Soha Ali Khan's Ear Is Just Too Cute

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya always wins our hearts with her adorable actions. The reason we brought this up today is because the little munchkin once again stole the spotlight on the Internet, courtesy her super cute picture with mom Soha. On Thursday, the Ahista Ahista actress Instagrammed a loved-up photo, in which Inaaya can be seen whispering something in her mom's ear. The mother-daughter duo can be seen twinning in peach-coloured outfits in the photograph, which is from Karan Johar's twins Roohi And Yash's birthday party. Soha Ali Khan didn't write anything in the caption and just accompanied her post with a shushing face emoticon.

Soha Ali Khan often gives us glimpses of her two-year-old daughter on her social media profile and we just love them. A couple of days ago, the actress posted a video, which featured Inaaya and Kunal adorably speaking "a language all of their own." Her caption read: "Fathers and daughters really do speak a language all of their own (this is just a snippet)."

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married in 2015 after dating for a few years and they welcomed Inaaya Naumi two years later in September 2017. Soha and Kunal have co-starred in films such as 99 and Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge. He also has a cameo in Soha Ali Khan's Mr Joe B. Carvalho, in which she starred opposite Arshad Warsi.