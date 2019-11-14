Children's Day 2019: Inaaya Naumi Teaches Dad Kunal Kemmu 'How To Be Fun Again'

Children's Day 2019: Inaaya with Kunal Kemmu. (Image courtesy: khemster2)

We just love Children's Day special posts, be it throwback pictures or loved-up messages from parents, and Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu's post for his 2-year-old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is just too cute to be ignored. The 36-year-old actor shared a super cute picture of himself along with Inaaya. In the photograph, the father-daughter duo can be seen goofily posing for the camera and we just love their expressions. In his post, Kunal wrote: "I guess our children just remind us who we really are and teach us how to be fun again. Happy Children's Day to all the children and the child that lives within every adult." Cuteness alert!

Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan posted a throwback picture of Inaaya with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena's son Taimur and she captioned it: "The first lick of an ice-cream is one of the purest joys of childhood - Even if that ice-cream isn't yours or especially if that ice-cream isn't yours."

Inaaya Naumi Kemu frequently makes appearances on her parents' Instagram profiles. On Halloween this year, Soha Ali Khan posted an oh-so-adorable picture of her daughter, dressed as a witch on her Instagram profile and wrote: "Peek-a-boo. Happy Halloween."

On Bhai Dooj this year, Kunal posted a video of Inaaya, in which she could be seen chanting the Gayatri Manta. He captioned the post: "Here's to spreading light this Bhai Dooj."

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married in 2015 and the couple welcomed Inaaya in 2017. On the work front, Kunal Kemmu was last seen in Abhishek Varman's Kalank and the web-series Abhay. Soha Ali Khan was last seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

