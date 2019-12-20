Inaaya's Birthday Wish For Taimur Bhai Is So Cute: 'Here's To Making Funny Faces Through Life'

Soha Ali Khan shared this photo (courtesy sakpataudi)

As the Taimur Ali Khan celebrates his third birthday today, social media is flooded with birthday wishes and greetings, including those from his tiny cousin Inaaya and her parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. Soha zeroed in on an adorable photo of the brother-sister duo to convey a birthday message from Inaaya: "Happy birthday Taimur bhai! Here's to happy holidays and making funny faces through life," read her post. The photo is indeed one of Taimur and Inaaya making funny faces when on holiday. How cool! Meanwhile, Kunal Kemmu dug out the cutest photo of Taimur and Inaaya to write: "Happy Birthday, Tim." Taimur and Inaaya share an age difference of nine months. Taimur was born in december 2016 while Soha and Kunal welcomed Inaaya in September the following year.

Here are Taimur's birthday greetings from Inaaya, Soha and Kunal:

Sara Ali Khan, who couldn't be part of Taimur's birthday party last night, wished her little brother with a series of throwback photos: "Happiest birthday little Tim Tim," she wrote.

On the eve of Taimur's birthday, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan hosted a fun-filled birthday bash in Mumbai. Little Inaaya was one of the first of the chillar party members to arrive, accompanied by Kunal and Soha.

Karisma Kapoor also checked into the party with son Kiaan and daughter Samiera. Karisma and Babita patiently posed for the paparazzi outside the venue.

Kareena and Karisma's cousins Armaan and Aadar Jain were also part of the guest list.

Karan Johar came along with his son Yash while Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza checked in with sons Riaan and Rahyl.

Happy birthday, Taimur Ali Khan!