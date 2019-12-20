Sara Ali Khan Missed Taimur's Birthday Party. She Made Up For It Like This

Sara Ali Khan shared this photo ( saraalikhan95)

Highlights Sara shared an adorable birthday greeting for Taimur

Saif and Kareena hosted a birthday party on Thursday

Taimur celebrates his third birthday today

Sara Ali Khan, busy with the shooting schedule of Coolie No 1, couldn't attended baby brother's birthday party last evening but made up for it with an adorable birthday greeting on Instagram. Sara Ali Khan's Instagram post for Taimur is an album of throwback photos, featuring a few big-sister-little-brother moments. Our personal favourite is the one from Diwali 2018, in which Sara and Ibrahim can be seen playing with the pint-sized Taimur. "Happiest birthday little Tim Tim," Sara wrote for Taimur and added these cute little hashtags "#munchkin #cutiepie #birthdayboy." Taimur Ali Khan celebrates his third birthday today.

Here's how Sara Ali Khan wished baby brother Taimur:

Baby Taimur often makes adorable appearances on Sara Ali Khan's Instagram, especially after family outings. Sara and Ibrahim are Saif's children with his first wife Amrita Singh. Saif and Kareena married in 2012 and Taimur was born in 2016. Here's one from Diwali this year:

Meanwhile, early celebrations for Taimur's birthday began with a party hosted by Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan on Thursday. Spotted celebrating with Taimur were maasi Karisma Kapoor and her children Kiaan and Samiera. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu brought along Taimur's cousin Inaaya. Karan Johar came along with his son Yash while Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza checked in with sons Riaan and Rahyl.

Karisma shared this sisters-before-misters photo from the party:

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No 1, for which she's currently busy shooting with Varun Dhawan. Sara also has Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2 in the line-up.