Amitabh Bachchan Decodes His LOL Expression In This Pic - It Involves The Bell Bottoms

Trust Amitabh Bachchan to make your day by sharing interesting, engaging and hilarious anecdotes on social media. Today was no different. The 80-year-old actor posted a throwback picture. It is from Do Aur Do Paanch days – his film with Shashi Kapoor that released on February 10 in 1980. In the black and white still from the film that completes 43 years this month, Big B is seen wearing a jacket and bell bottoms, which were a popular fashion trend at that time. Along with the photo, Amitabh Bachchan also shared a ROFL incident from when he went to see a movie in a theatre, wearing bell bottoms. “43 years of 2+2 = 5; Do Aur Do Paanch… what fun this film was… bell bottoms and all! Err, the bell bottoms were very inviting those days,” wrote the actor. Amitabh Bachchan added that he was watching a film in a cinema hall when a “rat climbed into” his pants because of the flared-out bell bottoms. “Went to see a film in a theatre, and a rat climbed into my pants… thanks to the bell bottom,” read Amitabh Bachchan's full caption.

Big B's post left his fans in splits.





Do Aur Do Paanch was directed by Rakesh Kumar and featured Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Parveen Babi and Hema Malini in the lead roles. Big B and late actor Shashi Kapoor played the roles of thieves in it. The 1980 film also co-starred Shreeram Lagoo, Sajjan and Lalita Pawar, among others.



Amitabh Bachchan often shares still from his old films. Recently, he posted a snap from the sets of his 1971 film Reshma Aur Shera. Making a hilarious reference to his height, Big B wrote, “When I came to join films in 1969, all of them used to call me Unnt [Camel]! So, I thought I would justify that and mounted one [ROFL emoji]. This is from my 2nd film Reshma Aur Shera … location Pochheena, miles into the desert beyond Jaisalmer. Now, fortunately, they don't call me that … the titled epithet has been usurped by several others.”





Amitabh Bachchan has a couple of films lined up. He will co-star with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in Project K. He will also work with Deepika Padukone in the Hindi remake of Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro's The Intern.