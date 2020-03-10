Holi 2020: Inside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Daughter Aaradhya's Celebrations

Holi 2020: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Highlights Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a post on Monday

She posted a couple of pictures from Holika Dahan celebrations

Aishwarya will next be seen in Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun

Happy Holi folks! It is that time of the year again when people make their lives more colourful by celebrating Holi to the fullest. On the occasion, Bollywood celebrities also extended their wishes and believe us when we say that pictures from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya's Holi celebrations will bring a smile on your face. On Monday, the actress posted a set of photos of the mother-daughter duo celebrating Holika Dahan and wished her fans with a sweet message: "Happy Holi to all. Love and light." In the pictures, Aishwarya happily poses with Aaradhya, who looks pretty in a pink frock and a matching hairband. The duo look adorable together.

Check out the aforementioned post here:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan always delights her fans by sharing pictures of herself and her daughter. Remember the post she shared on Valentine's Day? It was too sweet. The actress posted selfies with her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya. In case you haven't seen her post yet, take a look:

Before that, Aishwarya shared a post on Abhishek Bachchan's birthday captioned: "Always." It was a full family photo, which featured Aishwarya posing with Abhishek, Aaradhya, father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan and mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan. Check out Aishwarya's post here:

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 musical film Fanney Khan, in which she co-starred with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She has also dubbed for the Hindi version of Disney's Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will next be seen with Abhishek in Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film Gulab Jamun.