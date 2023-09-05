Amitabh Bachchan's Note For Son Abhishek: 'You Started Early Before The Camera'

Big B in a throwback with Abhishek. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan's social media game can give Gen Z a run for their money. The legendary actor is one of the most active celebrities on the Internet. From now-and-then moments to fun selfies, Big B always has a post ready. Now, Amitabh Bachchan has shared a major throwback picture from his son Abhishek Bachchan's childhood days on Instagram. In the monochrome frame, Big B is looking at little Abhishek. It seems that the picture was clicked at a birthday party. Don't miss those birthday caps. Along with the image, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Abhishek…you started early before the camera... and may you continue ever...my prayers.” Replying to the post, Abhishek dropped a red heart emoji. His sister Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Too cute.” She also added a pink heart emoji to her comment.

Check it out here:



On Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan met fans and well-wishers outside Jalsa, his Mumbai residence. This time, Big B was accompanied by Abhishek Bachchan. Take a look:

It won't be wrong to say that Amitabh Bachchan is Abhishek's biggest cheerleader. Ahead of the release of the sports drama Ghoomer, Amitabh Bachchan dropped a good luck note for his son. Re-tweeting one of the posters from the R Balki directorial, Big B wrote, “Bhaiyu [Abhishek]... my love and wishes for Ghoomer…seen a few shots and it is amazing how you [Abhishek] change and adapt characters in tune with the subject of the film... my prayers and wishes always... love.” Ghoomer released in theatres on August 18. The film featured Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi.

Bhaiyu .. my love and wishes for GHOOMER .. seen a few shots and it is amazing how you change and adapt characters in tune with the subject of the film .. my prayers and wishes always .. love https://t.co/xZApuXbyv7 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 1, 2023

Before this, Big B dropped a video from an award show and declared that he is proud of Abhishek Bachchan. Sharing the clip, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "My son .. my pride .. so so proud of your achievements .. silently without any noise, you made the loudest noise!!"

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have shared the screen space in films including, Bunty aur Babli, Sarkar, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Sarkar Raj, and Paa.