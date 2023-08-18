Amitabh Bachchan To Virender Sehwag For Abhishek's Ghoomer Review: 'Big Thing In Such Simple Words'

Amitabh posted this video of Virender Sehwag. (Courtesy: AmitabhBachchan)

Abhishek Bachchan's Ghoomer has found a new fan in legendary cricketer Virender Sehwag. The former India opener has shared a video review on social media. He says, “Kal mainay Ghoomer film dekhi. Bahut achi lagi. Bahut dino ke baad cricket ki film dekhnay main anand aya. Kyunki ismay cricket toh hain magar emotion bhi hain aur ek sportsperson ki struggle kya hoti hain iska idea bhi a jayega aapko. Injury se wapis aana kitna alag level ka struggle hain yeh pata chal jayega [Yesterday, August 17, I watched Ghoomer. I loved it. After a really long time, I have enjoyed watching a cricket genre film. It is not just about the sport though. You will know the struggle of a sportsperson after watching the film. Especially the phase when a sportsperson makes a comeback after injury].”

Virender Sehwag also gave a shout-out to Saiyami Kher's character in the film. She plays Anina Dixit, an aspiring cricketer who loses her right hand in an accident after she has been named to play for India against England. Sehwag said, “Maine waise spinner ko respect nahi deta hoon, magar Saiyami Kher ne jo Ghoomer dali hain wo lajawab hain. Yeh character bahut hi mushkil tha magar Saiyami Kher ne humay emotional kar dia. [I never respected spinners in my career. But Saiyami's character bowled really well in the film. She made me emotional]” Sehwag also applauded Abhishek Bachchan's role as Saiyami's coach.

The video was shared by megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Instagram. He said, “Virender Sehwag, you said a very big thing in such simple words. My gratitude, and affection.” Replying to the post, Abhishek dropped a red heart.

The video was first shared by Virender Sehwag on X, formerly known as Twitter. At that time, Sehwag said, “Really enjoyed watching the film Ghoomer. Cricket, Inspiration aur Emotions bhar bhar ke hain. Apne Aasoon leke jaana theatre main. Yeh hain mera [The film is all about cricket, inspiration and emotions.] #GhoomerReview.”





Ghoomer also stars Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi. The film has been directed by R Balki.