Holi 2020: ICYMI, Priyanka Chopra's Outfit Doubled As A Towel For Nick Jonas At Isha Ambani's Party

You all must have seen fun-filled pictures of Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas from Isha Ambani's grand Holi party but have you seen the video of Nick using the actress' dress as a towel at the bash? It's too cute. Nick Jonas celebrated his first ever Holi with Priyanka and her friends from the Industry (including Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal) on Friday evening and pictures from the celebrations have been trending since then. On Saturday, Priyanka shared a hilarious video of Nick wiping his hand off her dress on her Instagram story and it is beyond adorable. In the clip, Nick can be seen enjoying a song and playing with colors at the party with Priyanka by his side. Soon, he can be seen picking the actress' anarkali kurti and cleaning his hand off it.

Sharing the video, Priyanka hilariously captioned it: "Who need a towel?"

Here's the screenshot of the video shared by Priyanka on her Instagram story:

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story.

Several fan pages dedicated to the actress shared the clip on their respective profiles. Take a look:

Priyanka and Nick had a blast at Isha Ambani's (who is one of the actress' close friends) party. The duo have been sharing glimpses from the bash on their social media accounts. One of the pictures also feature Katrina Kaif. The couple were also joined by Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth Chopra, his rumoured girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya, BFF Tamanna Dutt and her husband Sudeep Dutt for the pre-party photoshoot. Take a look:

And now, check out other unseen pictures from the party, shared by a fan page.

Celebrities such as Sonali Bendre, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rajkummar Rao, his actress girlfriend Patralekhaa, Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty were also photographed at Isha Ambani's Holi party.