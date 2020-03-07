Nick Jonas Plays Holi For The First Time. Priyanka Chopra Shows 'How It's Done'

Priyanka and Nick from Isha Ambani's Holi party (courtesy priyankachopra)

Highlights Priyanka and Nick filled up their social media with Holi pics

They went to Isha Ambani's Holi party on Friday

"So much fun celebrating with such incredible people," wrote Nick

Nick Jonas celebrated his first ever Holi at Isha Ambani's Holi party on Friday evening and had a blast. Guiding Nick though the Holi rituals was wife Priyanka Chopra, who is one of Isha Ambani's closest friends. The morning after, both Nick and Priyanka filled up their social media with colourful photos from last evening and they are making us wish only if we could also be part of the Holi party! Priyanka shared a few fun-filled photos from the Holi bash, in which they had their faces painted with colours, and wrote: "And that's how it's done!" How cute!

Meanwhile, here's what Nick Jonas had to say about Holi in India. Nick and Priyanka hung out with Katrina Kaif and also Vicky Kaushal (who Katrina is rumoured to be dating) at the party. "My first Holi! (five days early) So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India."

My first Holi! (Five days early) So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India. #holipic.twitter.com/3psf0CKj3D — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) March 6, 2020

Priyanka and Nick, twinning in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensembles, opted for a photoshoot ahead of joining the Holi party. The couple were joined by Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth Chopra, his rumoured girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya and BFF Tamanna Dutt and her husband Sudeep Dutt.

Holi came early for us this year.. so much fun celebrating it with friends & family back home.

Thank you Isha & Anand for such a fun time. Adore u! pic.twitter.com/nfICex1Kpn — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 7, 2020

Priyanka Chopra reserved a special tweet for Nick Jonas:

There's no end to Nick and Priyanka's PDA on Twitter:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Netflix film The White Tiger. She also has Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline. Priyanka has also been reportedly roped in as part of the cast of Matrix 4. Priyanka will also host a sangeet-themed show with Nick Jonas for Amazon.