Inside Pics From Isha Ambani's Holi Party: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Colourful Time

Nick Jonas shared these pictures (courtesy nickjonas)

Highlights Nick Jonas shared pics from the party on Instagram

"My first Holi," Nick Jonas captioned his photos

Fan clubs also shared videos of Vicky and Katrina from the party

What better way to start the weekend than with inside pictures from Isha Ambani's Holi party? We have Nick Jonas to thank, who shared glimpses of his first ever Holi celebrations... yes, first ever... on Instagram. Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal hosted an early but grand Holi bash in Mumbai on Friday evening and Priyanka Chopra, who is great friends with Isha, wouldn't have missed it for the world! Priyanka landed up with Nick Jonas, twinning in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensembles. Nick and Priyanka were joined by Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who she is rumoured to be dating, among others at Isha Ambani's Holi bash. Nick Jonas, who clearly had a blast, shared a few happy pictures of colourful faces on Instagram and wrote: "My first Holi! (Five days early) So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India!"

Nick's Holi album also features a video, in which Priyanka can be seen playing with colours with Katrina and Vicky can be seen grooving to the dhol beats together.

Fan-clubs curated more videos of Vicky and Katrina hanging out together at the party:

Nick Jonas also added this adorable note for Priyanka Chopra. Aww:

Ahead of the Holi celebrations, Priyanka and Nick made a stellar entry at the party venue:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Holi party.

Katrina Kaif, dressed in a white lehenga, and Vicky Kaushal arrived separately:

Love Katrina Kaif's lehenga.

Hey there, Vicky Kaushal!

The star-studded guest list of Isha Ambani's Holi party also included Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonali Bendre, Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa and others.