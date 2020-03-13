Priyanka Chopra Has Been Doing The Namaste Long Before Coronavirus Outbreak. Read Her Post

Be it the Golden Globes or the Oscars red carpet, Priyanka's namaste has become a customary affair over the years

Priyanka Chopra at the Golden Globes 2017 (courtesy AFP)

New Delhi:

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has tweeted about the importance of ditching the handshake or the hug as a greeting gesture amidst the worldwide outbreak of the novel Coronavirus. And here's where the age old tradition of namaste as a greeting comes in. "It's all about the namaste," desi girl Priyanka Chopra wrote on her Instagram and shared it with a montage of some of the times greeted the cheering crowds with a namaste on international red carpet events. "An old but also new way to greet people in a time of change around the world. Please stay safe everyone," she added in her post.

Be it the Golden Globes or the Oscars red carpet, Priyanka's namaste has become a customary affair over the years. And not just across borders, Priyanka's carries on with the tradition even at home. Here are some of the times Priyanka's namaste sent the paparazzi into a tizzy.

Namaste from Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka's namaste has become a customary affair

Priyanka Chopra got married to Nick Jonas in December of 2018. She even helped Nick Jonas perfect the namaste like this:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas greeting paparazzi with namaste

The namaste has caught on as the new hello indeed. Veteran actor Anupam Kher was one of the first ones to suggest namaste as a greeting while Salman Khan shared a "salaam-namaste" post on Instagram.

In the worldwide scenario, US President Donald Trump and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar were seen greeting each other with a namaste at the White House. A video of Britain's Prince Charles greeting people at the London Palladium with a namaste is crazy viral. French President Emmanuel Macron recently greeted Spain royals with folded hands instead of the customary French tradition of a peck on the cheek. Earlier, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also asked citizens to opt for namaste.

Looks like Priyanka Chopra has been doing the namaste long before the Coronavirus outbreak.

