'It Just Feels Crazy,' Says Priyanka Chopra After 8 Days Of Quarantine

Priyanka Chopra has been self-isolating herself, much like everyone else, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. On Thursday, the Quantico actress shared a series of videos on her Instagram stories as well as her Twitter profile. Priyanka, who has been in quarantine for about 8 days, described the phase as "crazy." She said in the video, "I hope you are all safe out there. I just wanted to come in and say hello! This is such an insane time and all of our lives have been completely turned upside down. It feels like something out of a movie but it is not. Nick and I have been home for the last week and this is day 8 of self-isolation for us. We have always had such crazy schedules and had so many people around us all day, and all of a sudden this being our reality it just feels crazy. I am sure all of you feel the same way."

In the video, the 37-year-old actress also shared a few precautionary measures and added, "We are taking all recommended precautions right now, we are safe, we are healthy, we are practicing social distancing."

Join me tomorrow with Dr. Tedros and Maria Van Kerkhove from the @WHO , and Hugh Evans the CEO of @GlblCtzn on IG LIVE + Facebook at 12:30pm PST. Ask them all your questions about #Covid19 and get your answers straight from the source. Stay safe and see you tomorrow.pic.twitter.com/9SxG6t1V7r — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 18, 2020

Earlier, Priyanka posted a picture with her pet pooch on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "Staying home during this time is the safest thing to do. Gino giving mommy hugs makes it so much better."

Priyanka will next be seen in Netflix's adaptation of The White Tiger, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She also has the superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline. She also has Amazon's web-series Citadel. The actress also announced the "sangeet project" with Amazon Prime.