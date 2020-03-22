Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Are Too Adorable In This Pic

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently enjoying singer husband Nick Jonas' company in quarantine amid the Coronavirus outbreak, made our day by sharing an adorable photo of the duo on Sunday. The actress, who has been interacting with her fans every now and then since she started the self-isolation phase, posted a photo of herself resting on Nick's lap and it has all our heart. In the picture, Nick and Priyanka's dog Gino can also be seen sleeping beside Priyanka on what appears to be a couch. Sharing the photo, in which Nick can be seen looking affectionately at Priyanka, the actress wrote: "Stay at home."

On Saturday, Nick Jonas shared a brief video with Priyanka, in which the duo asked their fans to "stay safe" during the Coronavirus outbreak. "Hi everyone, I know it's an unsure time for all of us but hope you are doing okay. We are sending you positive vibes," Nick addressed his fans in the clip, followed by Priyanka, who added: "Let's just take care of each other and I hope everyone is safe out there."

Earlier, on Thursday, Priyanka Chopra shared a series of videos on her Instagram stories and described being in quarantine for over a week as "crazy." She said in the video: "This is such an insane time and all of our lives have been completely turned upside down. It feels like something out of a movie but it is not. Nick and I have been home for the last week and this is day 8 of self-isolation for us. We have always had such crazy schedules and had so many people around us all day, and all of a sudden this being our reality it just feels crazy. I am sure all of you feel the same way."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Netflix film The White Tiger, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She also has Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline. She also has Amazon's web-series Citadel.