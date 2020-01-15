Amazon's Citadel: Priyanka Chopra's Global Domination Continues With Richard Madden And The Russo Brothers

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden to co-star in Citadel (courtesy, L: AFP, R: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra's global domination continues! Priyanka has not one but two Amazon projects to look forward to now. After announcing the "sangeet project" for Amazon Prime, the actress revealed she's been roped in for Citadel, which is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico. And guess what? The first casting details of Citadel has Priyanka Chopra co-starring with Richard Madden. Yes, he's the one who played Robb Stark in Game Of Thrones. Now, Priyanka's Citadel connection is not limited to Game Of Thrones but also as an Avengers touch. The Russo Brothers - Anthony and Joseph - who co-directed Endgame and Infinity War, will direct Priyanka and Richard in Citadel. How exciting is that?

Priyanka dropped the big news on Instagram by sharing articles by international websites and wrote: "Cannot wait to work alongside the super talented Madden Richard and incredible Russo Brothers on this new series. Get ready! Citadel will be a multi-layered global franchise with interconnected local language productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It will truly be global content. More details soon."

Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas reacted with the fire emojis.

In December, Priyanka Chopra announced that she and Nick Jonas will host a sangeet-themed dance reality show for Amazon Prime. The project is however untitled: "Nick Jonas and I are excited to announce a new, currently untitled project (we're still working on it!) that celebrates the love and magic that comes from friends and family that join together through music and dance the night before a wedding. It's our sangeet project. Happy one year anniversary, baby. It's our first together," she wrote.

Priyanka Chopra also has Netflix projects in her line-up. She wrapped shooting for The White Tiger in December. She also has Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline.