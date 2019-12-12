Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas 'Excited' About New Sangeet Project For Amazon. Details Here

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at their sangeet last year

Remember Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' blockbuster sangeet that rocked Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace last year? Priyanka, who believes in "blending cultures", has roped in Nick Jonas to host a sangeet-themed dance reality show for Amazon Prime. Priyanka dropped the big news on Thursday morning with a lengthy Instagram post. However, the "sangeet project" is yet untitled and more details will be revealed later: "Nick Jonas and I are excited to announce a new, currently untitled project (we're still working on it!) that celebrates the love and magic that comes from friends and family that join together through music and dance the night before a wedding. It's our sangeet project. Happy one year anniversary, baby. It's our first together." Priyanka and Nick celebrated their wedding anniversary earlier this month.

Inside Priyanka Chopra's sangeet ceremony

Talking about her filmy wedding, Priyanka explained the sangeet ceremony made way for "unforgettable moments": "At our wedding, both of our families came together to perform a sangeet. A performance (dance-off competition style) that celebrated our love story, one of the most unforgettable moments from a very special time in our lives."

"We want to share this amazing experience with couples set to be wed. So... if you're engaged to be married in the spring or summer next year (2020), we want to be part of the celebration and help you make it even more spectacular," Priyanka added. She also shared these hashtags: "#representationmatters #crosspollination #culturesblending." Couples can register already following this link in Priyanka's Instagram bio.

Well, the term "blockbuster" to describe Priyanka and Nick's sangeet would be an understatement, actually. The sangeet ceremony, also held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, had the likes of Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra and (then bride-to-be) Isha Ambani representing the ladkiwale on stage.

The ladkewale were no less either with Sophie Turner doing bhangra on stage, Nick dancing his heart out to Bollywood numbers and the Jonas Brothers singing their favourite tracks. Desi girl Priyanka, stunning in a sequinned Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla saree, was joined on stage by mom Madhu Chopra.

Nick complemented her in a midnight blue sherwani with silk-thread detailing. "It all began as a fierce song and dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love," Priyanka had written.

Here's a gist of what to expect from Priyanka and Nick's reality show, as mentioned on the website: "Each episode of this documentary style series will follow an engaged couple along with their wedding party, family and friends in the days leading up to their wedding. While each side prepares for the wedding day they will also need to rehearse for their performance that will wow everyone at the rehearsal dinner."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are couple goals, aren't they?