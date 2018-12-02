First Pics From Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Filmy Sangeet. 'What A Performance It Was!'

Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' sangeet in Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra delighted up with the first pictures from her sangeet ceremony in Jodhpur, which was held earlier on Friday. Priyanka, who shared a series of stunning photos from the ceremony, rounded off her sangeet-special album with a video, which has glimpses of the groom Nick Jonas performing with his family and other highlights from the function. The pictures are proof that the Chopra-Jonas sangeet was cent per cent filmy, which was best described by bride Priyanka Chopra, who wrote: "It all began as a fierce song and dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love."

In the captions, Priyanka revealed how much fun the Team Groom and Team Bride had during the sangeet: "Nick and I were looking forward to the sangeet (musical evening), another pre wedding ritual.. and to see what each side had put together. And what a performance it was. Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who are maintaining a strict policy about their wedding photos, offered the first glimpses of their sangeet ceremony a day after their Christian wedding.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas touched down in Jodhpur with their families on Thursday. They are expected to have a Hindu wedding at Umaid Bhawan Palace today.

(This story is being updated)