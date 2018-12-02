Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Jodhpur Wedding: Actress Shares 'Team Bride Vs Team Groom' Pic From Mehendi

Priyanka Chopra released a new photo from the mehendi ceremony

Highlights Priyanka shared a new photo from mehendi on her Insta story Looks like Team Bride and Team Groom had a cricket match "Team Bride vs Team Groom," Priyanka captioned the pic

Priyanka Chopra is really, really teasing us now. The 36-year-old actress just shared a brand new photo from her mehendi ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on her Instagram story with the caption: "Team Bride Vs Team Groom." Looks like ladkiwale and ladkewale had a cricket match on mehendi day on Friday, and oh boy, it looks so much fun! In the photo, it can be seen that Nick Jonas has quite literally swept Priyanka off her feet. The couple were joined by Nick's brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas for the picture, along with the rest of the cricket team, and also Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra.

In the photo, only Siddharth and Priyanka appear to be dressed in festive attire while the respective squads were dressed to set the pitch on fire. In another Instagram story, Priyanka also shared a video of Nick Jonas hitting a six on the field. Check out glimpses of Priyanka's Instagram stories here. Courtesy for Priyanka and Nick's wedding photography goes to Joseph Radhik, who had earlier said on his Instagram story that the couple's sangeet ceremony was "amazing."

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo from her mehendi (courtesy Instagram)

Screenshot of Priyanaka Chopra's Instagram (courtesy Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' mehendi ceremony was held on Friday, a day after which the couple shared stunning images from the function on Instagram. On Saturday, Priyanka and Nick married in a Christian ceremony and the wedding was reportedly officiated by Nick's father Paul Kevin Sr. The couple and their families, including the bridesmaid and the Team Groom, opted for Ralph Lauren couture for the Christian wedding, pictures of which are yet to be shared. For the mehendi, both Priyanka and Nick wore outfits designed by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.

On Sunday, Parineeti Chopra welcomed Nick Jonas to the Chopra family with a heart-warming message and wrote: "The job of us bridesmaids was to make sure the bride was happy and comfortable at all times. But we didn't have to worry about it - coz Nick promised do it all his life. Welcome to the family Nick jiju! I'm so happy that the Jonas and the Chopra family is now united!"

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas touched down in Jodhpur with their families on Thursday. They are expected to have a Hindu wedding at Umaid Bhawan Palace today.