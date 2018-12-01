Priyanka Chopra Marries Nick Jonas In Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at a Ralph Lauren event in New York. (Image courtesy: Nick Jonas)

Highlights Priyanka wore a custom made Ralph Lauren gown Ralph Lauren also congratulated the couple The Chopras and the Jonas' were also dressed in Ralph Lauren couture

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are married now. Priyanka and Nick exchanged the wedding vows in a traditional Christian ceremony, both dressed in Ralph Lauren couture. Priyanka Chopra, 36, was a glowing bride in a custom made Ralph Lauren wedding gown. The Jonas and the Chopras, including the bridesmaids and the groomsmen, also wore Ralph Lauren couture for the ceremony. Earlier, designer Ralph Lauren also congratulated the couple on Twitter and wrote: "Congratulations to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on the occasion of their wedding. Ralph Lauren is honored to have dressed the couple as well as the members of their wedding party."

The ceremony, which was held in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace, was officiated by Nick's father Paul Kevin Sr, as per a report published in People Magazine.

Here's what Ralph Lauren tweeted:

Congratulations to @PriyankaChopra and @NickJonas on the occasion of their wedding. Ralph Lauren is honored to have dressed the couple as well as the members of their wedding party.



Pictured here attending #RL50 earlier this fall, shortly following their engagement announcement. pic.twitter.com/9jAZC5vVYz - Ralph Lauren (@RalphLauren) December 1, 2018

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived in Jodhpur with their families on Thursday while their guests followed suit. Salman Khan's sister Arpita arrived with her son Ahil on Friday morning while Nita Amabni and Mukesh Ambani landed in Jodhpur in the evening with their daughter Isha and son Anant. Radhika Merchant, who is reportedly dating Anant, was also on the guest list. They arrived in time to attend the sangeet ceremony.

As per Priyanka and Nick's wedding photographer Joseph Radhik, the sangeet ceremony was "amazing."Photos from the wedding festivities have been guarded from social media but Mr Radhik posted this: "OK. It's been eight years of wedding photography, and tonight I may just have witnessed the most amazing sangeet night of them all. Wow."

On Saturday morning, Akash Ambani also landed in Jodhpur with his fiancee Shloka Mehta.

Screenshot from Joshep Radhik's Instagram story. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Apart from the Ambanis and Arpita, YouTuber Lilly Singh, Elizabeth Chambers, wife of actor Armie Hammer, British singer and actor Jasmin Walia were present at the ceremony.

The guests at the wedding have been asked not to bring mobile phones with the camera and the entry to the Umaid Bhawan Palace is strictly restricted by invitation.

Meanwhile, a second wedding ceremony as per Hindu rituals is scheduled for tomorrow.