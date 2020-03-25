Priyanka Chopra Asked WHO Chiefs Coronavirus Questions. Their Answers

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who has been quarantined for the last few weeks in New York, recently interacted with the World Health Organisation's Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, in which she asked them important questions pertaining to COVID -19. Priyanka, who also happens to be a UNICEF Goodwill ambassador, did the session through an IGTV live video, in which she asked some questions which were sent to her by fans. Sharing the video on Instagram, Priyanka wrote: "There is so much information circulating about COVID - 19 and right now we're all searching for clarity. My friends at WHO and Global Citizen graciously brought the doctors working on the front lines here to give us answers straight from the experts. Please take some time to watch my IG Live with Dr Tedros (General-Director at WHO) and Dr Maria Van Kerkhove (Technical Lead for COVID -19) from WHO, who answered some questions that so many of you sent in."

The first question was from Priyanka Chopra's husband and singer Nick Jonas. His question to the experts was, "I am a Type 1 diabetic and she is asthmatic. We had fears about being exposed and what the effects would be for us. For anyone who is immune-compromised, what extra precautions should they take?" Maria Van Kerkhove answered Nick Jonas' questions and said that they were taking the right precautions by staying at home (as revealed by Nick Jonas, early in the video). She stated that anyone with diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease, cancer and people of advanced ages (60 and above) must "limit their exponential exposure to virus." She added that the individuals who don't have pre-existing conditions should also do the same thing. "You are not invincible," she said.

The Quantico actress raised another question, which was - "Can you catch the virus from the air?" To which Dr Maria replied, "The virus is not airborne." She stated that the virus can be "transmitted through droplets, which are particles of liquids that come out of your nose when you cough or sneeze." She explained that this is why it is important to sneeze into one's elbow and to wash hands repeatedly.

"If I have recovered from COVID - 19, can I get it again," was another question that Priyanka raised. The experts explained that as of now, they "don't have the full picture of the virus." They added that "more than 100,000 of the 400,000 cases have recovered."

Watch Priyanka Chopra's video to see all the questions:

The novel coronavirus or COVID -19, that originated in Wuhan (China) last year, has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation. In India, total lockdown has been imposed for three weeks to fight the spread of coronavirus. On Tuesday night, PM Modi addressed the nation and said, "From midnight, the entire country will be in lockdown, total lockdown. To save India, to save its every citizen, you, your family... Every street, every neighbourhood is being put under lockdown."