Ananya Panday Posts Pics With 'Soulmate' Shanaya Kapoor. Suhana Khan Has This To Say

Ananya Panday is clearly missing her BFFs, one of who is Shanaya Kapoor. On Friday, Ananya revisited memories of a photoshoot she did with Shanaya Kapoor once and decided to share the album on Instagram. "We'll be best friends forever... because you already know too much. #Throwback #Soulmate," Ananya captioned her post, which features stunning photos of Ananya and Shanaya, colour coordinated in white. In the photos, Ananya is absolutely stunning in a white tube top paired with denims but it's Shanaya who takes the cake for being super chic in a white crop top and shorts. Meanwhile, it's Suhana Khan who completes Ananya and Shanaya's BFF trio and she had to drop a few comments on Ananya's "soulmate" post. "Wow, you really brought that caption back," she wrote and dropped red hearts in a separate comment.

Here's the gorgeous BFF trio we are talking about, the gen-next of Bollywood.

Ananya is the daughter of Chunky and Bhavana Panday while Shanaya is Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter. Ananya was the first of three BFFs to step into Bollywood. Her debut film Student Of The Year 2 released in May last year. Ananya has also featured in films such as Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter is her next film.

Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor began her journey in Bollywood as an assistant director for the much-awaited Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which stars her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role. Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, currently in Mumbai, is pursuing higher studies at Columbia University and aspires to be an actress.