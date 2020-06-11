Suhana Khan's Dheeme Dheeme Oopsie While Singing For BFF Ananya Panday

Suhana Khan with BFF Ananya Panday (courtesy ananyapanday)

Suhana Khan, best friends with Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, has been trending for an old video of hers, in which she can be seen trying to sing Dheeme Dheeme for Ananya. The video, which appears to have been shared by a friend on Suhana's birthday last month, features a rather goofy version of Suhana. In the video, she can be seen trying to lip sync to the lyrics of Dheeme Dheeme, which is from Ananya Panday's movie Pati Patni Aur Woh and then telling her friend that she doesn't know which song it is. However, she soon identifies the song and appears delighted to be able to sing a few lines.

Take a look at Suhana Khan's Dheeme Dheeme oopsie here:

Meanwhile on May 22, Ananya wished Suhana with this adorable birthday greeting on Instagram: "The two things I miss the most - the great outdoors and Suhana! Happy 20th b'day Sue. But you will be my little baby forever."

While Suhana Khan is still a freshman at New York's Columbia University, both Ananya and Shanaya have already forayed into Bollywood. Ananya Panday made her debut with Student Of The Year 2 last year then starred in Pati Patni Aur Woh while Shanaya began her journey in Bollywood as an assistant director for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring Janhvi Kapoor. However, Suhana has made her magazine cover debut already and is fond of acting, which she can only take up as a career after finishing studies, as per dad Shah Rukh Khan's mandate.