Suhana Khan's Comment On BFF Ananya Panday's Sun-Kissed Pic Is Winning The Internet

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday trended a great deal on Monday, courtesy Suhana's comment on her BFF Ananya's picture. On Monday, Ananya lit up Instagram with a set of sun-kissed pictures of herself. Ananya shared the set of throwback pictures and wrote, “Sun is shining and so are you.” She also added the hashtag “throwback” to her post. Reacting to the set of pictures, Suhana Khan commented, “Hot hot hot,” and added a heart-eyed emoticon. Take a look:

Screenshot of Suhana Khan's comment on Ananya Panday's post.

Ananya, Suhana and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya are BFFs. Reacting to Ananya's picture, Shanaya's mother Maheep Kapoor commented, "hello sunshine," while Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped a sunflower emoticon.

Earlier, on Suhana's birthday, Ananya wrote that Suhana is one of the things that she misses the most, the other one is "great outdoors." Ananya shared a picture with Suhana from their Alibaug vacation and wrote, "The two things I miss the most - the great outdoors and Suhana! Happy 20th birthday, Sue! But you will be my little baby forever." Take a look:

Here's another picture of Ananya and Suhana from their last year's New Year celebrations where they celebrated with Suhana's brother Aryan Khan, their cousins Alia and Arjun Chhiba and some other friends. "New year, no new friends," Ananya captioned the picture.

Ananya Panday, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2, was last seen in Mudassar Aziz's film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Ananya has Maqbool Khan's romantic action film Khaali Peeli to look forward to. On the other hand, Suhana Khan is a freshman at New York's Columbia University.