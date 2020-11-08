'All Grown Up': Gauri Khan Shares A Pic Of Little AbRam Reading Karan Johar's New Book

A glimpse of Gauri Khan and AbRam's adorable moments. (Image courtesy: gaurikhan)

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's little son AbRam is "all grown up" now. He can now read a book by himself. Isn't that great? On Saturday, Gauri Khan shared a glimpse of AbRam, 7, reading a children's book written by filmmaker Karan Johar titled The Big Thoughts Of Little Luv. The little munchkin can be seen reading the book with Gauri in Mannat's balcony, overlooking the sea. The picture is now going crazy viral on social media. Sharing the picture, Gauri Khan wrote: "All grown up. AbRam's reading this book himself! Congrats Karan Johar on the book!" Reacting to the post, the filmmaker dropped a couple of heart icons in the comments section. Take a look:

We often get glimpses of AbRam's reading sessions on Gauri Khan's Instagram feed. On AbRam's birthday earlier this year, Gauri Khan posted a really adorable clip of the little boy reading his "favourite book" with his "favourite person" - his dad. "Listening to 'scary' stories. Birthday celebrations with his favourite book, his favourite song and his favourite person," she captioned the post.

And when the year began, Gauri Khan treated us to these super cute pictures of the father-son duo. She wrote nothing in the captioned and just shared the pictures with a heart emoji. Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri got married in 1991. The couple are also parents to daughter Suhana, 20, and son Aryan, 22, who study abroad but are currently at home in Mumbai because of the coronavirus pandemic.