Gauri Khan Takes Us Inside AbRam's Birthday With 'His Favourite Person' - Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan just dropped the cutest thing on the Internet today. The 49-year-old interior designer shared a glimpse of AbRam's birthday celebrations and it is just too adorable. AbRam turned 7 on Wednesday. In the video, AbRam can be seen reading "his favourite book" Scary with "his favourite person" Shah Rukh Khan. AbRam's "favourite song" Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles can be heard playing in the background. Sharing a sneak peek of AbRam's birthday celebrations at home, Gauri wrote, "Listening to 'scary' stories. Birthday celebrations with his favourite book, his favourite song and his favourite person." She also added a heart emoticon with the caption. Take a look at the adorable video here:

A few weeks ago, Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam trended a great deal for performing to the song Sab Sahi Ho Jayega - SRK's musical take on lockdown blues. The song was performed by SRK for the I For India concert, with several cameos by AbRam. AbRam entertained the audience with some crazy dancing with his dad but when SRK picked up the mic for another song, AbRam was heard giving him a reality check by saying, "Papa, enough now. Let's go." SRK shared the video on his Instagram profile and wrote, "Ab bhai, lockdown mein mujhe gaate hue bhi jhelna padhega. AbRam is saying 'Papa enough now!' Par sab sahi ho jaayega!"

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri welcomed AbRam on May 27, 2013. They are also parents to 20-year-old daughter Suhana and 22-year-old son Aryan.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the 2018 romantic drama Zero where he shared screen space with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. SRK has a few production projects lined up for this year. His production house Red Chillies Entertainment produced Kaamyaab and will next be producing Bob Biswas. Bob Biswas stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role.