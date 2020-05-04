'Papa, Enough Now': AbRam Keeps Shah Rukh Khan's Singing In Check. But Hey, Sab Sahi Ho Jayega

Shah Rukh and AbRam in still from video (courtesy iamsrk)

On Sunday, fans met Shah Rukh Khan - the rockstar - during the I For India virtual concert. The 54-year-old superstar, who is usually always the last guest to arrive at showbiz parties, was also one of the last celebs to join yesterday's virtual concert. Shah Rukh, who joined the live stream from home, sang a track titled Sab Sahi Ho Jaayega, which appears to have been composed by Badshah and Sainee Raj. Sharing the two-and-a-half-minute video, Shah Rukh thanked the team behind the song and said: "Extremely grateful to I For India, Badshah and Sainee Raj for music, lyrics and for working overnight. Thank you Sunil for the edit. All so that I could sing."

Shah Rukh's song is a filmy take on lockdown blues, in which he sang about people spending days making "khayali pulao" and deliberating over what came first, chicken or egg?" Shah Rukh also sang about how six packs will return when the world will be free of coronavirus and dreamt about days when cricket matches can be enjoyed at stadiums across the world. Shah Rukh's thoughts in the song were punctuated with the realisation that "Sab sahi ho jaayega (everything's going to be fine)" and some crazy dancing with AbRam.

However, Shah Rukh also added a self-directed joke in his song, which he also reiterated in the caption, writing bad days are here because now fans have to witness Shah Rukh's musical skills! But Shah Rukh wasn't just done with one song and picked up the mic for another when six-year-old AbRam, who made several cameos in the song, gave his superstar father a reality check. "Papa, enough now. Let's go," he yelled from the door. "Ab bhai, lockdown mein mujhe gaate hue bhi jhelna padhega. AbRam is saying 'Papa enough now!' Par sab sahi ho jaayega!" LOL," Shah Rukh wrote in his post. Take a look at it here:

The I For India concert was also joined by the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor among others along with international celebs such as Will Smith, Jack Black, Mick Jagger and Nick Jonas.