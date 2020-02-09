How Shah Rukh Khan's Son AbRam,6, 'Inspired' Him To 'Train More'

Shah Rukh Khan shared this image of AbRam. (Image courtesy: iamsrk )

Shah Rukh Khan managed to scoop some time out of his busy schedule and shared a super cute picture collage of his 6-year-old son AbRam, on his Twitter profile. The collage comprised pictures of AbRam dressed in a Taekwondo uniform, posing with his medal. In his post, a proud SRK talked about how his son AbRam "inspired" him to train and work harder. "You train, you fight...You succeed. Then do it all over again," tweeted SRK. The 54-year-old actor added, "I think with this medal, my kids have more awards than I have. It's a good thing. Now I need to train more! Proud and inspired."

You train...u fight...u succeed. Then do it all over again. I think with this medal, my kids have more awards than I have. It's a good thing...now I need to train more! Proud and inspired! pic.twitter.com/pyHvJ1WVts — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 9, 2020

Last month, AbRam, who goes to Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School, won silver and bronze medals at his school's racing competitions on Sports Day. A proud SRK posted a collage of pictures of AbRam on Twitter. The caption on it read, "Day at the races...My little 'Gold Medal' with his silver and bronze wins at the races today."

Day at the Races...My little 'Gold Medal' with his Silver and Bronze wins at the races today!! pic.twitter.com/1k9NqjB65J — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 17, 2020

AbRam was born to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri in 2013. The couple are also parents to daughter Suhana and son Aryan. AbRam frequently makes appearances on his father's Instagram profile and we simply love it when that happens. Check out some of the posts here:

In a post shared by the actor earlier, SRK posted throwback pictures of Aaryan and Suhana showcasing their Taekwondo moves. "Keeping up the tradition of Tae 'Khan' Doh in the family, the latest entrant to the Kiran Teacher Fight Club. Yellow belt it is," wrote SRK.

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. SRK produced Netflix's Bard Of Blood, and Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's Badla last year.

The actor will also produce the film Bob Biswas, starring Abhishek Bachchan. SRK has reportedly been signed for the Hindi remake of Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill. However, he has not announce his association with the project as of now.