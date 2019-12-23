Viral: Shah Rukh Khan's Son AbRam Danced At His School's Annual Day

AbRam in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: KingdomKhan4evr )

Shah Rukh Khan's 6-year-old son AbRam took the top spot on the trends list on Monday, courtesy a viral video, in which he can be seen dancing at his school's annual day event. Dressed in a blue shirt, white shorts and suspenders, AbRam can be seen dancing in the video. We also got a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan dancing at the event. The video was shared by a fan club dedicated to the actor on social media. Over the weekend, SRK was photographed outside Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, where AbRam studies.

The little kids are amazing! The big kid is just too precious #ShahRukhKhanpic.twitter.com/XDFtNazcUE — Lina (@KingdomKhan4evr) December 22, 2019

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya also trended for her performance at her school's annual day event. Big B shared a snippet of his granddaughter Aaradhya's performance at her school's annual day event and tweeted: "The proudest moment and voice.... Of the girl child, of Aaradhya, my own." In the video, Aaradhya, dressed in a saree, can be seen giving a powerful speech on women empowerment.

the proudest moment and voice .. of the girl child .. of Aaradhya , my own .. https://t.co/Gsa9gBIgBA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 22, 2019

Other than AbRam, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are also parents to daughter Suhana and son Aryan.

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. SRK produced Netflix's Bard Of Blood, and Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's Badla this year. The actor will also produce the film Bob Biswas, starring Abhishek Bachchan. SRK has reportedly been signed for the Hindi remake of Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill. However, he has not announced his association with the project as of now.