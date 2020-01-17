Shah Rukh Khan's Tweet For His 'Gold Medal' - Son AbRam - Will Melt Your Heart

Shah Rukh Khan with his son AbRam after the racing competition. (courtesy gaurikhan)

Shah Rukh Khan's tweet for his son AbRam is melting our hearts. The actor proudly tweeted about his son AbRam's achievements on the racing field on what appears to be Sports Day in his school. The 6-year-old, who goes to Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School, won silver and bronze medals at racing competitions on Sports Day. The Raees actor posted a collage of his son's adorable pictures from after the wins, in which AbRam can be seen wearing the medals around his neck and proudly holding his certificate. Shah Rukh Khan joyfully addressed his son AbRam as his "little gold medal" in the post. Like any father, Shah Rukh Khan too couldn't contain his excitement and wrote: "Day at the races... My little 'gold medal' with his silver and bronze wins at the races today!"

Day at the Races...My little 'Gold Medal' with his Silver and Bronze wins at the races today!! pic.twitter.com/1k9NqjB65J — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 17, 2020

Gauri Khan also took to Instagram and shared pictures of the father-son duo from the racing competition. She captioned her post with a heart. Check out Gauri Khan's post on Instagram here:

This is not the first time that Shah Rukh Khan proudly posted about his son's accomplishments. He had a fan moment with his son AbRam last year also. On a skiing holiday with the little one, AbRam participated in a Speed Skiing Competition. The 6-year-old won the first prize. After his win, Shah Rukh posted a picture of AbRam posing with his trophy held high. The actor also shared a selfie with the young achiever. On his post on Instagram, he wrote: "A lovely holiday climaxed with the new Speed Skiing champion of the world by my side."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at Ali Abbas Zafar's birthday bash on Thursday night. Shah Rukh also hosted a blockbuster event to welcome Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the movie Zero. He is yet to announce any upcoming project that he might be working on.