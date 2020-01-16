When Shah Rukh Khan Made Jeff Bezos Say This Dialogue From Don

Jeff Bezos and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: Riteishd)

Leave it to Shah Rukh Khan to make any impossible task possible. The reason we brought this up today is because the actor did something similar at a recent event hosted by Amazon on Thursday night. The 54-year-old actor made the Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos say a dialogue from the film Don. No points for guessing, the dialogue was, "Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi namumkin hai." However, the actor gave it an international touch and modified it to "Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi impossible hai." We also got a glimpse of filmmaker Zoya Akhtar laughing in the backdrop. The video which was originally shared by Riteish Deshmukh on his Twitter profile, is spreading like wildfire and has been curated by several fan clubs dedicated to the actor on social media. Sharing the video on Twitter, Riteish wrote: "Jeff Bezos and Shah Rukh Khan- Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin impossible hai!"

Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture with Jeff Bezos and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar on Twitter. "Fun and learning evening with the zordaar Zoya Akhtar and the zabardast Jeff Bezos. Thanks everyone at Prime Video India for arranging this," read an excerpt from SRK's tweet.

Fun and learning evening with the Zordaar #Zoyaakhtar & the Zabardast @jeffbezos Thanx everyone at @PrimeVideoIN for arranging this. Aparna, Gaurav & Vijay Thx for ur kindness. @AmitAgarwal ur bow tie was a killer... pic.twitter.com/RQUi0854PZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 16, 2020

On Thursday night, several Bollywood celebrities including Vidya Balan, Kamal Haasan, Bhumi Pednekar, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, R Madhavan, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Rajkummar Rao attended a special blue carpet event hosted by Amazon, to mark the Mumbai visit of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Here are some pictures from the event:

Coming back to Shah Rukh Khan - on the work front, the actor was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 box office debacle Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The actor produced Netflix's Bard Of Blood, and Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's Badla in 2019. The actor will also produce the film Bob Biswas, starring Abhishek Bachchan. SRK has reportedly been signed for the Hindi remake of Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill. However, he has not announce his association with the project as of now.