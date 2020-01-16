Kamal Haasan, Vidya Balan, Farhan Akhtar And Other Stars Attend Jeff Bezos' Welcome Bash. See Pics

Highlights
Kamal Haasan, Vidya Balan, Farhan Akhtar, Bhumi Pednekar and many other Bollywood stars attended a special blue carpet event on Thursday night, which was hosted by Amazon Prime Video. The event was organised to welcome Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who is currently on a visit to India. Vidya Balan and Farhan Akhtar were accompanied by their respective partners Siddharth Roy Kapur and Shibani Dandekar, respectively. Ali Fazal, who starred in Amazon Prime's web-series Mirzapur, was accompanied by his girlfriend Richa Chadha, who has also been a part of Amazon's Inside Edge and One Mic Stand.
See the red carpet pictures here:
VIdya Balan looked stunning as ever in a printed saree.
Farhan Akhtar ditched the obvious red carpet choices and showed up in a kurta-pajama set. Farhan and Shibani were seen twinning in black outfits.
Bhumi Pednekar made a head-turning appearance in a sequined saree.
Rajkummar Rao's plus one for the night was Patralekhaa.
The couple's section was well-represented by Bhushan Kumar and Divya Khosla Kumar, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur and Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha.
Meanwhile, Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman posted a picture with Jeff Bezos from the blue carpet and he wrote: "With Mr Amazon himself."
Dear Mr @JeffBezos, welcome to Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/X67mDaVcER— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 16, 2020
We also spotted Manoj Bajpayee and R Madhavan at the event.
Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo, who starred in Amazon Prime's web-series Four More Shots Please! also attended the event on Thursday night.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who is on a three-day visit to India, arrived in India on Tuesday.