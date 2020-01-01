Inside Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri's New Year's Party. See Who The Couple Invited

Gauri Khan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: gaurikhan)

Highlights Shah Rukh Khan hosted a small New Year party on Wednesday

Gauri Khan shared pictures from the celebrations

The photos also feature Ananya Panday

New Year is all about parties and having fun with your family and friends and who knows it better than Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri. The couple hosted a small get-together on New Year's eve and pictures from their celebrations are going crazy viral on social media. In case you are wondering why, the photos feature their children Suhana, Aryan, AbRam, as well as actor Sanjay Kapoor, his wife Maheep Kapoor and Suhana's actress friend Ananya Panday having a gala time. From all the pictures, which also feature a couple of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's friends, our favourite turned out to be the one where little AbRam, big brother Aryan and Maheep Kapoor can be seen twinning in red. Shah Rukh and Sanjay Kapoor can also be seen dressed in colour-coordinated outfits. In the photographs, Ananya Panday looks chic in a mini pink dress.

Sharing the pictures, Gauri captioned them: "2020..." and accompanied it with a heart emoji. Take a look:

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh Khan wished his fans "Happy New Year" in his own style. He posted a picture of himself and wrote: "Not one for telling anyone how they should be...or do what should be done...or what this year and future made to be. I have so many frailties myself...that I wish may the future be kind to all of us...and we be who we are. May Allah be kind to us in spite of ourselves. Happy New Year."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the 2018 film Zero.