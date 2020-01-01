New Year 2020: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Sonali Bendre And Other Celebs Post Wishes

New Year 2020: Amitabh Bachchan with family. (Image courtesy: shwetabachchan)

Happy New Year folks! As we step into 2020 and ring in a new decade, several celebrities shared heartfelt messages and wishes for their fans on social media with some priceless pictures that will surely make your day. Superstar Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Sushmita Sen and Sara Ali Khan were among the first ones to share warm wishes. Rajinikanth's New Year wish was simple yet sweet: "Wishing everyone a very happy new year #2020 ... God bless." Big B posted a throwback photo from his 2019 Diwali celebrations, in which he could be seen posing with wife Jaya Bachchan and grandchildren Aaradhya (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter), Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda (Shweta Bachchan Nanda's children). He captioned his post in Hindi and wrote: "Varsh nav harsh nav Jeevan utkarsh nav."

Wishing everyone a very happy new year #2020 ... god bless — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) December 31, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan wished his fans by sharing a picture of himself and accompanying with a note that read: "Not one for telling anyone how they should be...or do what should be done...or what this year and future made to be. I have so many frailties myself...that I wish may the future be kind to all of us...and we be who we are. May Allah be kind to us in spite of ourselves. Happy New Year."

Not one for telling anyone how they should be...or do what should be done...or what this year & future made to be. I have so many frailties myself...that I wish may the future be kind to all of us...& we be who we are. May Allah be kind to us inspite of ourselves. Happy New Year pic.twitter.com/IJr82PrQuF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 31, 2019

Anil Kapoor revealed his jhakaas side in his New Year picture and captioned it: "2020 here we go!"

Sonali Bendre, who celebrated her 45th birthday on January 1, shared a family photo and it will melt your heart. The picture features her posing with her husband Goldie Behl, son Ranveer and one of her family members.

Sushmita Sen, like always, brought smiles on our faces by posting two pictures which feature her family in one frame. Yes, we are talking about daughters Renee, Alisah and boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Look how adorably they welcomed the New Year.

Sara Ali Khan posted a couple of picture from her various temples visits and wrote: "Wishing everyone a joyous, peaceful, auspicious and amazing New Year!"

And here's how other celebrities such as Soha Ali Khan, Ranveena Tandon, Neetu Kapoor, Bipasha Basu and Radhika Apte wished their fans "Happy New Year":

Whose New Year wish turned out to be your favourite? Tell us in the comments section.