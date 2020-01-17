Shah Rukh Khan Reveals The One Thing He Just Can't Order Online: 'It's A Boy Thing'

Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan made several revelations at the welcome event organised for Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who is currently in India. Shah Rukh Khan, who joined Jeff Bezos on stage in Mumbai yesterday, revealed he gets all his books delivered by Amazon and that he orders his groceries online as well. Knowing Shah Rukh Khan, he had to make an ROFL comment, which came in the form of a "confession", reported news agency IANS. Shah Rukh revealed that he's still not "comfortable" with the idea of ordering this one thing online: "I am going to plug my own brand as I do all my book shopping at Amazon. My groceries come from Big Basket. I have a confession to make... I am still not comfortable in shopping underwear online... It is a boy thing," IANS quoted him as saying.

With Shah Rukh Khan hosting an event, expect more such hilarious moments. When on stage with Jeff Bezos, Shah Rukh made the Amazon CEO say a dialogue from Don. LOL. Well, as you can predict, the dialogue was "Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi namumkin hai" but Shah Rukh modified it little bit for an interesting twist. He finally made Jeff Bezos say this: "Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi impossible hai."

In the past, Shah Rukh Khan has hosted international guests such as Brad Pitt, Apple CEO Tim Cook, singer Dua Lipa, DJ Diplo, show host David Letterman and others in Mumbai. On the work Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero. He made his debut at web content producer with Netflix's Bard Of Blood. Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment is also co-producing a thriller named Bob Biswas, starring Abhishek Bachchan.

