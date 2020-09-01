The Big Thoughts Of Little Luv: Karan Johar's New Venture, Inspired By His Twins Yash And Roohi

Karan Johar shared this photo (courtesy karanjohar)

Highlights KJo shared glimpses of his first picture book for kids

"Coming soon!" he wrote in his post

It will be published by Juggernaut Books

Karan Johar transformed his creative ideas into an exciting new venture titled The Big Thoughts Of Little Luv. No, we aren't talking about a new movie. The 48-year-old filmmaker, who is a single parent to twins Roohi and Yash, is all set to launch a picture book for kids, which is inspired by his experiences as a single parent. KJo made the big reveal on his social media accounts on Tuesday, writing: "Am excited to share something special with all of you... my first picture book for kids The Big Thoughts Of Little Luv. Coming soon!" Karan Johar's book The Big Thoughts Of Little Luv will be published by Juggernaut Books. Karan Johar also shared glimpses of the book in his post.

KJo thanked his friend, author Twinkle Khanna, for putting him in touch with the publishing house, which described KJo's book in these words: "Inspired by the twins and his parenting experience, Karan Johar has written his first ever children's book. This charming funny book looks at how we impose differences between girls and boys as we raise them. Beautifully illustrated, this book tells the story of Luv and Kusha. Karan welcomed daughter Roohi and son Yash via surrogacy in February 2017.

Take a look at the video shared by Karan Johar here:

In 2017, Karan Johar launched his autobiography titled An Unsuitable Boy, in which he opened up about the highs and lows of his life as a filmmaker, navigating through rocky friendships with celebs, among other revelations about his personal life. Karan Johar's upcoming projects include a historical period piece titled Takht, which is currently in a nascent state, and Sooryavanshi, which is awaiting release.