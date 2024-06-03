On This Pic Of Priyanka Chopra And Daughter Malti Marie, Nick Jonas Wrote: 'My Whole World'

Image instagrammed by Priyanka Chopra. (courtesy: PriyankaChopra)

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently shooting for her new film The Bluff in Australia, missed husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka's latest Instagram post can vouch for that. Priyanka shared an adorable image with daughter Malti Marie in which they can be seen twinning in night dresses. Priyanka can be seen clicking a selfie lying on bed while Malti sits on top of her. Sharing the image, Priyanka wrote, "Her (love emoji). Miss u @nickjonas." As soon as Priyanka shared the image, Nick Jonas dropped a comment on the picture. He wrote, "My whole world." Take a look:

Earlier in the day, Priyanka shared a reel in which she and her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas are having fun with actors Anisha Tee Gibbs, Tyler Wincott, costume designer Antoinette Messam, and others. In the caption, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "When I start a new project it's really important for me to know that the people that come together to make it are top notch. We spend so much time together, away from our families and homes ,thinking ,eating and breathing the art we're contributing to. It becomes so much easier when everyone you're surrounded by is full of joy , dedication and the absolute best at their craft. This feels like that. Here's to new beginnings."

Thanking The Bluff's director Frank E Flowers and the production houses The Russo Brothers and Amazon MGM Studios, Priyanka Chopra added, "Thank you Frank E Flowers and The Russo Brothers, Amazon MGM Studios for bringing together an incredible bunch of people. Looking forwards to the next 3 months here down under." Take a look:

After arriving in Australia, Priyanka Chopra shared a video on Instagram. The video shows a scenic view from the aeroplane window and some adorable shots of Malti Marie. We can also see the actress dressed in a chic outfit. The side note read, "Touchdown..The Bluff. With the best travel partner ever." Take a look:

In addition to The Bluff, Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in Heads Of State, alongside Idris Elba and John Cena.