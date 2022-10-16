On Hema Malini's 74th Birthday, Daughter Esha Deol Sends Love And Happiness: 'I'm Always By Your Side'

Esha Deol shared this picture. (courtesy: imeshadeol)

Hema Malini, who is celebrating her 74th birthday today, has received an adorable wish from her daughter Esha Deol. The Dhoom actress shared two pictures on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen hugging her mother and veteran actress Hema Malini. Along with the pictures, she wrote, "Happy birthday mamma May god bless you with the best of health and lots of happiness . I am always by your side love you" Soon after she shared the post, Hema Malini's fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Happy birthday our dream girl... Always stay healthy," while another wrote, "Very happy Birthday to you mam beautiful daughter and mom."

Here have a look at the post:

Hema Malini, who is popularly known as Dream Girl, has given numerous hits in Bollywood. The actress made her acting debut in 1963 with the Tamil film Idhu Sathiyam and made her debut in Hindi cinema with the 1968 movie Sapno Ka Saudagar, and since then, there has been no looking back for the actress. She is known for her films such as Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Satte Pe Satta and Baghban, to name a few.

Coming back to Esha Deol, often she shares adorable pictures with her mom Hema Malini. In June, the mother-daughter duo holidayed together and shared several photos on Instagram. In the caption, Esha wrote, "Just an all girls trip ! My mamma on holiday with us" Check out the post below:

Here have a look at more pictures:

On the work front, Esha Deol made her acting debut in Bollywood with the 2002 film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. Next, she will be seen in the web series Invisible Woman.