Esha Deol Says Mother Hema Malini Told Her To Not Give Up On Love After Divorce From Bharat Takhtani: "Never Let Romance Die"

Esha Deol shares a strong bond with her mother, veteran actress Hema Malini. Esha, time and again, has expressed her love and affection towards her superstar mom.

Recently, the actress opened up about the advice she received from Hema Malini after her divorce from Bharat Takhtani. The two parted ways in February 2024. They are parents to daughters — Miraya and Radhya.

Esha Deol, in a conversation with The Quint, said Hema Malini told her to never give up on romance.

She said, “One more very sweet thing she [Hema Malini] has told me is we do so many things in life – working, self-care, everything. She said one thing which is very important in life and should never die out is romance. She said that is something that just gives you those butterflies in your stomach, it's that feeling, we all want it. I have that advice in my head but I have not acted upon it yet.”

Esha Deol also opened up about how Hema Malini inspired her to become financially independent.

“She [Hema Malini] always told me you have worked hard and made a name and you have a profession. Even if you have not made a name, you have a profession, that's your thing. Never stop that. Try and continue working,” Esha Deol added.

Esha Deol continued, ‘Always be financially independent irrespective of, even if you are married to a millionaire…but having your financial independence just makes the woman so different.”

Stressing the importance of self-identity, Esha Deol added, “Something that I think that every mother would want to tell their daughters especially, sons… yes, they automatically do it but for daughters, it's very important to have your own self-identity, even after marriage.”