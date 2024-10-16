To Hema Malini, 76 Today, Birthday Wish From Daughter Esha Deol

Hema Malini celebrated her 76th birthday on Wednesday. The veteran actress, who made her Bollywood debut in the 1968 film Sapno Ka Saudagar, has made a significant contribution to Indian cinema. On the special occasion, Hema Malini received a heartfelt message from her daughter, actress Esha Deol. She shared a photo with her “adorable mamma” on Instagram. It featured the mother-daughter duo standing beside each other. Dressed in a blue suit, Esha had her arms around Hema Malini, who wore a sea-green saree. The caption of the post read, “Happy birthday my adorable mamma. Love you.” Reacting to the post, boxer Vijendar Singh wrote, “Happy birthday.”

Take a look:

Hema Malini is married to actor Dharmendra. The couple share two daughters-Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Hema Malini and Dharmendra, who got married in 1980, celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary in May 2024. Wishing her parents on this special occasion, Esha shared an adorable picture on Instagram. In the photo, Hema Malini can be seen leaning her head on Dharmendra's shoulder. The actress looked pretty in a floral outfit, whereas Dharmendra looked dapper in a green-coloured shirt. Esha wrote in the caption, “Happy anniversary to my papa & mamma. I adore you, I love you & I just want to hug you.”

On the personal front, Esha Deol announced her separation from her husband, businessman Bharat Takhtani in February 2024. The two issued a joint statement on Instagram that read, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this transition in our lives, the well-being and welfare of our two children remain our utmost priority. We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this time.”

Esha Deol got married to Bharat Takhtani in 2012. They are parents to two daughters — Radhya and Miraya.

Esha Deol was last seen in the 2023 web series Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega. Directed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra, the show also featured Suniel Shetty and Barkha Bisht in key roles.