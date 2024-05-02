To 'Best Parents' Hema Malini-Dharmendra, An Anniversary Wish From Daughter Esha Deol

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: imeshadeol )

Veteran actors and one of Bollywood's beloved couples, Dharmendra and Hema Malini are celebrating their 44th wedding anniversary today.

Wishing her parents on this special occasion, Esha posted an adorable picture of Dharmendra and Hema Malini.

In the image, Hema Malini can be seen leaning her head on Dharmendra's shoulder. The Dream Girl of Bollywood looks beautiful in a floral printed. Dharmendra, on the other hand, looks dapper in a green-coloured shirt.

"Happy anniversary to my papa & mamma. I adore you, I love you & I just want to hug you," she captioned the post.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini got married in 1980 and have two daughters-Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Hema is the second wife of the veteran actor. Dharmendra also has two sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol and two daughters with his first wife Prakash Kaur.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini first met in 1970, while shooting for the film Tum Haseen Main Jawan.

The two played the lead roles in the film. Over the years, the two fell in love even though Dharmendra was a married man with four kids. However, the two finally tied the knot in 1980.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. He will be next seen in Sriram Raghavan's 'Ikkis'.



Hema Malini is quite busy with her political stint amid the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. The BJP candidate is seeking re-election from Mathura, a constituency she has represented since 2014. She is contesting against Congress's Mukesh Dhangar in the Mathura constituency.

Recently, Esha and her sister Ahana were seen campaigning for their mother in Mathura.

While speaking to ANI, Esha praised the development and preservation efforts in Mathura and Vrindavan.

"There's so much to say about Mathura, I'm coming here after some time, and there's been so much development. It feels so good here. And the special thing is that along with development, you all have taken care of Vrindavan's alleys, its heritage, you've preserved it well," Isha said.

Esha expressed confidence in her mother's victory in the elections, highlighting the support from Mathura's residents.

"There are so many supporters here who are the residents of Mathura. They want my mother to stay here and win the election from here. They want her to do much more, and it's because of their support that my mom can do all this. So, their support is important," she said.

In Mathura, voting was held in Phase 2 on April 26.

