“I Do Not Want To Upset Anyone”: Hema Malini On Not Meeting Dharmendra’s First Wife Prakash Kaur

It would not be wrong to say that Hema Malini and Dharmendra are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Before marrying the "Dream Girl" of Bollywood, Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur and had four children with her. But did you know Hema Malini never met Dharmendra's first wife after their wedding? Interestingly, the actress revealed this in her biography, Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl, written by journalist and director Ram Kamal Mukherjee Ram Kamal Mukherjee. In the book, Hema Malini described that she never met Prakash Kaur because she did not want to create any problems in Dharmendra's family.

Hema Malini said, “I do not want to upset anyone. I am happy with everything Dharam ji has done for me and my daughters. He played the role of a father as any father would. I think I am content with this. Today, I am a working woman and I am able to maintain my dignity because I have dedicated my life to art and culture. (sic)” The actress also said she doesn't want anyone to take an interest in her private life and it is her personal matter.

Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954 when he was 19 years old. The couple share four children – Sunny, Bobby, Vijeeta and Ajeeta. Then in 1980, Dharmendra married Hema Malini. They have two daughters – Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

In May, Dharmendra and Hema Malini celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary. On the special day, the actress shared a post for the love of her life on Instagram. Her caption read, “Our wedding anniversary today! 44 years of togetherness, 2 beautiful girls, lovely grandchildren surrounding us and drowning us with their love. Our fans and their limitless adulation! What more can I ask of life? Our eternal gratitude to the Almighty for this gift of happiness.”

In terms of work, Hema Malini was last seen in the 2020 film Shimla Mirchi. On the other hand, Dharmendra last appeared in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, alongside Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor.