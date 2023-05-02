On Hema Malini And Dharmendra's Wedding Anniversary, Daughter Esha Deol Shares Cute Post: 'Stay Together Forever'

A still from a video shared by Esha Deol. (courtesy: imeshadeol)

Veteran actors and one of Bollywood's beloved couple, Hema Malini and Dharmendra completed 43 years of togetherness on Tuesday. Wishing her parents on their wedding anniversary, actress and the couple's elder daughter Esha Deol posted a family picture along with a heartfelt note, dedicated to her parents. In the picture, we can see the family smiling widely. Also, making an appearance is Ahana Deol, the couple's younger daughter. Sharing the image, Esha Deol wrote, "Happy wedding anniversary to my darling papa & mamma Stay blessed ,happy, healthy & together forever."

Take a look at the lovely post here:

The couple celebrated their wedding anniversary last yeeat with equal zest. On the special occasion, the veteran actress shared an adorable picture of herself with Dharmendra on her Instagram handle. In the image, Hema Malini is looking gorgeous in a beige coloured saree, while Dharmendra looks dapper in a white shirt. Sharing the image, Hema captioned it as "Our wedding anniversary today I thank God for all these years of happiness, our darling children and grandchildren, our well-wishers everywhere! I feel truly blessed".

In December last year, Hema Malini celebrated her husband's 87th birthday by sharing adorable pictures of themselves. Hema Malini dropped two adorable pictures posing with Dharmendra and wrote a sweet note that read, "Praying for dear Dharam ji's good health on his birthday today. Wish him a long and healthy life filled always with happiness and joy! My prayers will be with him today and every day of our lives. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life," followed by heart emoticons.

Here have a look:

Praying for dear Dharam ji's good health on his birthday today❤️ Wish him a long and healthy life filled always with happiness and joy! My prayers will be with him today and every day of our lives🙏HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/QkHlKaYSWV — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) December 8, 2022

Dharmendra and Hema Malini got married in 1980 and have two daughters-Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Hema is the second wife of the veteran actor. On the work front, Dharmendra will be next seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.