Hema Malini Shares An Adorable Picture With Dharmendra On Their Wedding Anniversary. Says 'I Thank God'

Hema Malini and Dharmendra posing for the camera. (courtesy: dreamgirlhemamalini)

Evergreen couple Hema Malini and Dharmendra are celebrating their 42nd wedding anniversary today. On the special occasion, the veteran actress shared an adorable picture of herself with Dharmendra on her Instagram handle. In the image, Hema is looking gorgeous in a beige coloured saree, while Dharmendra looks dapper in a white shirt. Sharing the image, Hema captioned it as "Our wedding anniversary today I thank God for all these years of happiness, our darling children and grandchildren, our well-wishers everywhere! I feel truly blessed".

Soon after Hema Malini shared the post, the couple's industry friends and fans flooded the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Wish You Both A Very Happy Anniversary. God Bless You With Many Many more years of togetherness," while another wrote, "Happy anniversary to the power couple..."

Here have a look:

Dharmendra, who was hospitalised last week due to a muscle pull at the back, returned home from the hospital on Sunday. After his recovery, he shared a video on his Instagram handle, giving fans his health update. Sharing the video, he captioned it as, "Friends, don't overdo things ...know your limits.., i did it and learned my lesson".

Meanwhile, Hema Malini also shared a tweet thanking the fans for the get well soon wishes. She tweeted, "I would like to thank thousands of well-wishers who have been enquiring about Dharam ji's health. Yes, he was in hospital for a few days but he is ok now and thankfully back home. Thank you all once again for your anxious calls and enquiries about his health. God has been kind"

I would like to thank thousands of well wishers who have been enquiring about Dharam ji's health. Yes, he was in hospital for a few days but he is ok now and thankfully back home. Thank you all once again for your anxious calls and enquiries about his health🙏God has been kind🙏 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 2, 2022

Coming back to Dharmendra and Hema Malini's wedding anniversary, their daughter Esha Deol has shared an adorable picture of her parents. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Happy wedding anniversary papa & Mamma . Stay blessed Love you"

Dharmendra and Hema Malini got married in 1980 and have two daughters-Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Hema is the second wife of the veteran actor.

On the work front, Dharmendra will be next seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.