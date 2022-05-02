Dharmendra Returns Home From Hospital After Suffering Muscle Pull. Says, 'Don't Overdo Things'

A still from the video. (courtesy: aapkadharam)

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, last week due to a muscle pull, was discharged on Sunday. Now, after returning from hospital, the actor has shared a video on his Instagram handle, talking about lesson he learned after being discharged. In the video, the 86-year-old actor can be heard saying, "Friends, don't do anything over. I did it and suffered a big muscle pull at the back. So, I had to visit the hospital. It was difficult, had a tough time for a few days. Anyway, I'm back with your good wishes and his blessings. So don't worry. Now I'll be very careful. Love you all."

Sharing the video, Dharmendra captioned it as, "Friends, don't overdo things ...know your limits.., i did it and learned my lesson". Soon after he shared the video, his industry friends and fans flooded the comment section. His daughter Esha Deol was among the first ones to drop a comment. She wrote, "Love you". A fan wrote, "That's great feeling when see your childhood Legend .....Love You Sir. For ur incredible and excellent work towards indian Cinema.......#Sholey, Dharamveer, Loha, Sikka and Many more".

Dharmendra was admitted to the hospital after he suffered a muscle pull in the back. However, now, reports suggest that the actor is doing fine and resting at home.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra will be seen in Karan Johar's directorialRocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023.