Hema Malini's Anniversary Wish For Husband Dharmendra: '44 Years Of Togetherness'

Hema Malini and Dharmendra. (Courtesy: HemaMalini)

Happy anniversary, Dharmendra and Hema Malini. The iconic Bollywood couple are celebrating 44 years of togetherness. On the special day, Hema Malini shared a montage on Instagram featuring throwback pictures of the lovely couple. Along with the video, which was created by a fan, the 75-year-old wrote, “Our wedding anniversary today! 44 years of togetherness, 2 beautiful girls, lovely grandchildren surrounding us and drowning us with their love. Our fans and their limitless adulation! What more can I ask of life? Our eternal gratitude to the Almighty for this gift of happiness.” Hema Malini and Dharmendra got married in 1980. The couple have two daughters-Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Hema is the second wife of the veteran star. Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are Dharmendra's sons from his first marriage with Prakash Kaur.

Actress Esha Deol has dropped a heartwarming post on Instagram to celebrate her parents' anniversary. In the beautiful click, Hema Malini and Dharmendra are sharing a candid moment. Along with the priceless frame, Esha Deol wrote, “Happy anniversary to my papa and mamma. I adore you, I love you & I just want to hug you.” Indian boxer-turned-actor Vijender Singh was among the first ones to comment on the post. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor commented, “Happy anniversary.”

On the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film was headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Hema Malini, on the other hand, is super busy with the Lok Sabha 2024 elections.

Meanwhile, Esha Deol announced her separation from her husband, businessman Bharat Takhtani in February after 11 years of marriage. A source close to the Deol family claimed that Esha's father Dharmendra was "sad" about her separation and he wanted her daughter to rethink her decision. Earlier, in a conversation with Bollywood Life, an insider said, “No parents can be happy seeing their children's family being broken. Even Dharmendraji is a father and one can understand his pain. It's not that he is against his daughter's decision to get separated but wants her to rethink it.”

The insider added, “He is indeed sad, and that's the reason he wants them to reconsider getting separated. Esha and Bharat have two daughters Radhya and Miraya. They are very close to their grandparents, paternal and maternal. Separation affects the kids badly and hence Dharamji feels if the marriage can be saved they should.”

Esha Deol was last seen in the Amazon Mini TV series Hunter - Tootega Nahi, Todega with Suneil Shetty and Rahul Dev.