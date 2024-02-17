Dharmendra Wants Daughter Esha To 'Rethink' About Her Decision Of Divorce From Bharat Takhtani: Report

Esha shared this image. (courtesy: EshaDeol)

Esha Deol and and businessman Bharat Takhtani announced their separation after 11 years of marriage a couple of days ago. Now, a source close to the family claimed, Esha's father Dharmendra is "sad" about her separation and he wants her daughter to rethink about her decision. According to a report by Bollywood Life, an insider told the publication, "No parents can be happy seeing their children's family being broken. Even Dharmendraji is a father and one can understand his pain. It's not that he is against his daughter's decision to get separated but wants her to rethink over it."

The source also claimed that both Esha and her husband Bharat are close to Dharmendra. The film veteran wants her daughter to rethink as he believes broken family affects the childrens' well-being. The source added, "He is indeed sad, and that's the reason he wants them to reconsider getting separated. Esha and Bharat have two daughters Radhya and Miraya. They are very close to their grandparents paternal and maternal. Separation affects the kids badly and hence Dharamji feels if the marriage can be saved they should."

Esha and Bharat issued a joint statement to reveal their news of separation. The statement read, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this transition in our lives, the well-being and welfare of our two children remain our utmost priority. We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this time." Earlier, a report by Zoom claimed that Esha's mother Hema Malini has chosen not to meddle in her decision.

The source said, "She is certainly not commenting on her daughter's decision to divorce her husband. It is Esha's life and Hemaji will not meddle. She never has. She is with her daughter now, as she has always been. But Hemaji is not accountable for her daughter's actions." Commenting on the rift that has been brewing between Esha and Bharat for a while, the source added, "It was brewing for a while. Esha and her husband had decided to part ways for some time now. They were just waiting for the right time to announce their separation. Now that it is out of the way, Esha is trying to move on with her life."

Esha and Bharat got married in 2012 in Mumbai. They are parents to two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. On the work front, Esha Deol is known for her work in films including Dhoom, No Entry, and Yuva.